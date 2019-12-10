Realme X50 5G smartphone confirmed to pack Snapdragon 765G SoC

A couple of weeks ago, it was confirmed that Realme’s first 5G smartphone is coming, which has been named Realme X50 5G. Recently, the company revealed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G and will feature a punch-hole display.

Now, the company has confirmed another major feature for the upcoming smartphone. It has revealed that the Realme X50 5G will come powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same chipset that will power the Redmi K30 5G and the Oppo Reno 3.

Last month, specifications of the Realme X50 as well as its cheaper variant named Realme X50 Youth Edition were leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the phone will come with quad camera setup with Sony IMX686 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front side, it will have a 32 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup.

The device is expected to come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with Super VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the Realme XT 730G smartphone in the Indian market on 17th December. At the same event, the company will also launch its Realme Buds Air true wireless earphones. Along with these, the Realme XT 730G Star Wars Edition will also make its debut.

Source