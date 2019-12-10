Airtel VoWi-Fi calling service launched; Here’s how to use it

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom service operators in India, has launched Vo-WiFi services in the country named as Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. Currently, the service is being limited to the users in Delhi NCR circle only.

As the name itself suggests, the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service allows users to make VoWi-Fi calls in compatible handsets offering improved indoor coverage and faster connectivity. The company says that the service will offer crystal clear conversations as if the users are next to each other.

It’s noteworthy that the Wi-Fi Calling service is currently available only when users are connected to Airtel Broadband / Airtel Xstream Fibre network when connected to Wi-Fi. The company has also revealed a list of 24 smartphones compatible with this offering.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Compatible Handsets

Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Xiaomi: POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Samsung: Galaxy J6, Galaxy On 6, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A10s

How to enable Airtel Wi-Fi Calling