Snapseed Tutorial: Master Photo Editing on Mobile using Snapseed

Coming from the house of Google, Snapseed is one of the most popular and easy to use apps out there. It was first released for iPhones in August 2011 and later was released for Android devices in December 2012 and with every update, this app keeps getting better. The latest version of this app has support for Dark Theme Mode and that’s quite impressive as there are hardly any good Photo editing apps out there that come with support for dark mode. In addition to this, Snapseed also comes with support for 29 Tools and Filters and along with that, It can also handle JPG and RAW files easily.

In this guide, we are going to cover all the important editing tools that come with Snapseed so you can make the best use of it. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Make use of Presets and Filters

Presets play an important role when it comes to photo editing. A preset is a configuration of some settings that gives a certain type of look to your photo. Snapseed offers you a few presets that make your workflow easy as they do the editing job with a single click. To make use of presets all you have to do is:

Import a photo from your device -> Navigate to the “Styles” section and select a preset you want to apply.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

2) Add more details to your photos

Snapseed comes with a ‘Details’ tool that helps you to add more details to your photo. Adjusting structure increases the details in your photos whereas Sharpening allows you to adjust the sharpness in the details of your photo. To add details in your photos all you have to do is:

Import a photo from your device -> Navigate to Tools and tap on Details -> Adjust the Structure and Sharpening -> Tap on the checkmark to apply the settings.

Have a look at the image below to see the difference between the normal image and the one which has more details.

3) Make use of Tune Image

The Tune Image tool on Snapseed allows it’s users to change or adjust a lot of things such as Brightness, Saturation, Highlights, Shadows and more. These things are essential for the looks of your image hence adjusting them becomes important. To make use of Tune Image all you have to do is:

Import a photo from your device -> Navigate to Tools and tap on Tune Image once done adjust the settings -> Tap on the checkmark to apply your new settings.

4) Use Grainy Film to add some Grainy Effects

Snapseed also allows you to add grain to your images which makes them look more attractive especially when they are portraits. The Grainy Film on Snapseed comes with a lot of presets and in addition to that, you can change the amount of grain on those presets by making use of the slider. To use Grainy Film on Snapseed all you have to do is:

Import a photo from your device -> Navigate to Tools and tap on Grainy Film -> Apply a Preset and adjust the Grain amount -> Apply the changes.

5) Add Text on your Images

With the help of Snapseed, you can also add text on your images. Whether it’s a quote or your watermark everything can be added with the help of the Text tool. It offers you a wide range of fonts so that the text looks attractive and along with that the text colors can also be customized. To add text on your images all you have to do is:

Import a photo from your device -> Navigate to Tools and tap on Text -> Add your text and customize it -> Apply it on the image.

It is to be noted that if you want to add 2 different lines with different fonts and colors you’ll have to repeat this process again.

Photo Credits – Aa Dil