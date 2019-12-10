As expected, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today officially launched the Redmi K30 smartphone in China along with a few other products. This makes it the company’s first dual-mode 5G smartphones as well as the world’s first SD765G-powered device.

The Redmi K30 flaunts a 6.67-inch display which is slightly bigger than its predecessor Redmi K20. The screen, which has Full HD+ screen resolution, offers an astounding 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pill-shaped punch-hole at the top right corner that houses dual selfie cameras.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem. It comes in three variants — 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The 4G variant has same memory variants but the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC.

As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 working as the primary sensor along with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 4G model packs similar setup but replaces 5 MP macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.

On the front side, both the 5G as well as 4G models come with two camera sensors housed inside the punch-hole notch — 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The smartphones run Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top.

The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Both the models come powered by a 4,500mAh battery. While the 5G model has 30W fast charging support, the 4G model ships with support for 27W fast charging.

Redmi K30 5G Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC / Snapdragon 730G SoC (4G Model)

Pricing and Availability