Redmi K30 launched in China; features SD765G SoC and 64 MP Sony IMX686 quad rear cameras
As expected, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today officially launched the Redmi K30 smartphone in China along with a few other products. This makes it the company’s first dual-mode 5G smartphones as well as the world’s first SD765G-powered device.
The Redmi K30 flaunts a 6.67-inch display which is slightly bigger than its predecessor Redmi K20. The screen, which has Full HD+ screen resolution, offers an astounding 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pill-shaped punch-hole at the top right corner that houses dual selfie cameras.
Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem. It comes in three variants — 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The 4G variant has same memory variants but the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC.
As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 working as the primary sensor along with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 4G model packs similar setup but replaces 5 MP macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.
On the front side, both the 5G as well as 4G models come with two camera sensors housed inside the punch-hole notch — 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The smartphones run Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top.
The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Both the models come powered by a 4,500mAh battery. While the 5G model has 30W fast charging support, the 4G model ships with support for 27W fast charging.
Redmi K30 5G Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC / Snapdragon 730G SoC (4G Model)
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Rear Camera (5G Model): 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 8MP super wide-angle lens + 5 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor
- Rear Camera (4G Model): 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor + 8MP super wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP
- Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C
- Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Purple Jade, Deep Sea Gleam, White, and Reddish Orange
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 30W fast charging / 27W fast charging (4G Model)
Pricing and Availability
- 5G Variant
- 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,999 yuan (~ ₹20,200)
- 6 GB + 128 GB: 2,299 yuan (~ ₹23,200)
- 8 GB + 128 GB: 2,599 yuan (~ ₹26,200)
- 8 GB + 256 GB: 2,899 yuan (~ ₹29,200)
- 4G Variant
- 6 GB + 64 GB: 1,599 yuan (~ ₹16,125)
- 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,699 yuan (~ ₹17,125)
- 8 GB + 128 GB: 1,899 yuan (~ ₹19,125)
- 8 GB + 256 GB: 2,199 yuan (~ ₹22,125)
- Availability: From 12th December in China