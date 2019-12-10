Realme Buds Air could be priced at ₹4,999 in India; launching on 17th December

After teasing the launch of its upcoming true wireless earphones for a couple of times, Realme recently confirmed that the product named Realme Buds Air will be launched in India on 17th December, along with the Realme XT 730G smartphone.

Now, ahead of the launch of Realme Buds Air, it was listed on Flipkart but the listing has now been taken down. The listing revealed that the product will be priced at ₹4,999 in India. The listing also mentions some offers such as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

However, the company has launched a campaign under which users have a chance to purchase the Realme Buds Air for even affordable price. Realme is offering ₹400 discount code from 9th December till 16th December. So when the user places an order for the TWS earphones, the user will be able the redeem that discount coupon.

During the event period, every customer who purchases Realme X2 Pro, XT, 5Pro, X, or X Master Edition smartphones will get a ₹400 off coupon for Realme Buds Air.