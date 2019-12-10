Asus ROG Phone II 12 GB RAM model to go on sale in India from 11th December

In September this year, Asus launched its new gaming smartphone in the Indian market — ASUS ROG Phone II. The smartphone was first launched a couple of months ago in July. While the 8 GB RAM model was launched in India, the 12 GB RAM model was to be made available later.

Now, the Taiwanese company has confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone II top-end model with 12 GB of RAM will go on sale in India exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart from 11th December, i.e. from tomorrow.

For those who are unaware, the 12 GB RAM model comes packed with 512 GB of internal storage. It costs ₹59,999. However, the company is also bundling 30W fast charger and AeroActive Cooler II in the box worth ₹1,999 and ₹3,999, respectively.

Coming to the specifications, the phone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core chipset. It comes with a 3D vapor chamber that efficiently transfers heat away from the chipset and into the body while gaming and there are vents on the back.

It comes with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel 125° ultra-wide camera. On the front side, there’s a 24-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated ultrasonic AirTriggers with faster haptic response rate and vibration latency of 20ms. Thus, you no longer have to raise your fingers before tapping. The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging technology.

Asus ROG Phone II Specifications

CPU: 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU Operating System: ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie

ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera

48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.0

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation Battery: 6000 mAh with ASUS HyperCharge 30W fast charging technology

