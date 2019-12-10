RedmiBook 13 powered by Intel 10th gen processor launched in China

Along with the Redmi K30 smartphone and Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, the Xiaomi-backed company has also introduced the RedmiBook 13, which is the smaller version of the Redmi 14 notebook earlier launched in China.

The notebook comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD screen with 4.65mm ultra narrow bezels and 89% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 or Core i7 processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX 250 GPU.

Although the device is made up of metal body, it weighs just 1.23 kg and measures just is 17.8mm in thickness. The notebook has exclusive custom wing fan, which increases air volume by 25 percent and reduces noise by 2dB.

The device is powered by a 40W battery which promises 11 hours of battery life and support for fast charging that offers 50 percent charge in 35 minutes when the notebook is off. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 port, and HDMI.

The RedmiBook 13 comes in Moonlight Silver color. As for the pricing, the base model is priced at 4,199 yuan while the price of top-end variant goes up to 5,199 yuan. It will be available for purchase in China from 12th December.

RedmiBook 13 Key Features