Realme X2 Booster Sale – How to order the smartphone before launch

Realme has already confirmed that the company will be launching the Realme X2 smartphone, which is also known as Realme XT 730G in the Indian market on 17th December. Ahead of that, for the interested buyers, the company has announced a Booster Sale.

Booster Sale is nothing but a rebranded Blind Order which the company usually hosts ahead of its new smartphone launch. The sale will let Realme fans and customers to pre-order Realme X2 from December 10 till December 16 by registering themselves on the company’s website.

The Realme website also reveals that customers can pre-book the device by paying ₹1,000 as a deposit which will guarantee to buy the handset in advance. After that, the customers will have to pay the balance from December 17 to December 24. While paying the balance, customers will get an extra ₹500 off and the device will be dispatched soon after paying the due balance.

Since the Realme X2 is already launched in China, we have the complete spec-sheet of the smartphone. The phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. Further, the storage capacity on the device can be expanded to up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

As for the cameras, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2 MP depth-sensing camera, and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP selfie snapper.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. To know more about the phone, including its pricing, we’ll have to wait for the official launch next week.