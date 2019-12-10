Redmi K30 Pro could get launched in March 2020; will pack Snapdragon 865 chipset

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 smartphone in China today. Now, new reports have surfaced online which claims that the Pro variant of the device will go official next year. As per the report, the Redmi K30 Pro will get launched in March 2020.

Further, it is also said that the smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, coupled with X55 5G modem. However, there’s no word on the exact launch date for the phone yet.

Nothing much is known about the Redmi K30 Pro so far, however, if Redmi K20 Pro, the phone’s predecessor is any indication, we can expect high-end specifications. But it seems that the company’s current focus is on the Redmi K30.

As per the leaked, the K30 smartphone will come with a punch-hole display for housing two camera sensors. It is expected to run MIUI 11 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device will reportedly offer 30W fast charging support, and come with a 6.66-inch Full HD+ display with a pixel density of 395 PPI and 120Hz refresh rate.

Since the smartphone is getting launched in China today in a few hours, we’ll soon know everything we need to know about the phone. The company could also tease the upcoming Pro variant at the launch event. So, let’s just wait and watch.

