Realme Buds Air to launch in China along with Realme X50 5G smartphone

Realme recently launched its first true-wireless earbuds in the Indian market and with this, India became the first country where the TWS earphones from the company made its debut.

Now, the company is all set to launch Realme Buds Air in China. The device will be launched in China along with the Realme X50 5G smartphone. However, the exact launch date is not yet known.

Some reports indicate that the launch event will take place in China on 5th January, days ahead of the CES 2020 tech expo. However, a new tease from the brand’s CMO hints that the launch could take place before the end of this year.

The Realme Buds Air comes with 12mm drivers that promises dynamic bass, Bluetooth 5.0 support with AAC audio codec for an enhanced audio experience. The main highlight of the earbuds is its low-latency gaming mode, which promises around 51 percent reduction in latency when gaming, thanks to the company’s new R1 chip.

It also has dual microphones for better call quality and environmental noise cancellation. The headset has wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case.

The company is promising up to 17 hours of battery life with the case, which has wireless charging support with 10W Qi wireless charging pad in addition to USB Type-C charging. The company has revealed that it will soon sell 10W wireless charger separately.