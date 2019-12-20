OnePlus announces bug bounty program with rewards up to $7000

OnePlus has been in the news a couple of times because of security breach. Last year, a security breach in OnePlus systems exposed credit card details of some customers. Recently, in another security breach, OnePlus customers’ names, emails, and shipping addresses were been exposed.

To curb such issues and encouraging users/developers to report vulnerabilities, OnePlus has announced its partnership with the security platform HackerOne and has also announced a new bug bounty program.

The company has set up a new Security Response Center which will offer bug bounty to security experts who discover threats and reports them to the company. The rewards for the bug bounty program will range from $50 (approx. ₹3,555) to $7,000 (approx. ₹4,97,592), which depends on the potential impact of the threat.

OnePlus has also revealed that the potential threats can be reported to the OnePlus official website, OnePlus Community forums and OnePlus Applications.

Further, the company says that the partnership with the security platform HackerOne will enable it to gain insight to better uncover potential threats. This will initially begin as a pilot program and it will include selected researches who will submit their reports through HackerOne. A public version of the same is expected to go live next year.