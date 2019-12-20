Amazfit TWS Earbuds all set to launch on 7th January at CES 2020

The list of companies launching true-wireless earbuds is growing and now yet another company has joined the list. Xiaomi-backed Huami has confirmed that the company will be launching its TWS Earbuds under Amazfit brand next month.

The company has shared a poster on Weibo which confirms that the Amazfit TWS Earbuds will be launched on 7th January during CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company will be hosting an event named Amazfit Global New Product Launch Conference with the theme of “Leap over Limits”.

So far, it has been confirmed that the Amazfit TWS Earbuds will come with features like heart rate monitoring, sound insulation, and noise reduction. Nothing more about the earphones in question is known at this time, not its name.

CEO of Huami Technology, Huang Wang has confirmed that along with the true-wireless earbuds, the company will also be launching another product and will unveil a new product category as well, but has not revealed much about it.

However, the company has teased a new product category for the event which is said to have been designed for “sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing a new kind of sports and lifestyle, helping users challenge themselves and push the limits.”

We expect the company to reveal more about the Amazfit TWS Earbuds as well as the other products in the coming days through teasers on social media. If not, the launch event is just a couple of weeks ago, so it’s not a longer wait.

Source