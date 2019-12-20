How to use Google Earth Street View [Guide]

Street View is an amazing Google Earth feature that allows you to travel the world for free, straight from your home. It provides interactive panoramas from different positions and streets in the world. Earlier it was just launched in the United States but now it’s available worldwide. In this guide, we are going to show you how to use the Google Street view so you can make the most out of it. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to use Google Earth Street View:

1) Download and install Google Chrome on your PC. Once done open Google Earth by clicking here.

2) Launch Earth in Chrome and search for the city you want to visit. Alternatively, you can also roll the dice and Google Earth will take you to a random city or a place on the earth.

3) Click on the Pegmen icon from the bottom right corner to enter the street view. Once done, drag and drop the Pegmen in the highlighted area and you’ll be able to move around in the place you’ve selected.

4) Use your arrow keys to move around. You’ll be able to see arrows on the street follow them to explore the place you’ve selected. You can hit the escape button once you are done and Google Earth will then allow you to choose a different place.

That’s all. What place are you exploring next? Let us know in the comments below and for more guides like this makes sure you check out our ‘Guides‘ section.