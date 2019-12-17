Realme Buds Air TWS earphones launched in India for ₹3,999

Keeping its promise, Realme has today launched the Realme Buds Air true wireless earphones, the company’s first in the TWS category. The announcement took place along with the launch of the Realme X2 smartphone in India, aka Realme XT 730G.

It comes with 12mm drivers that promises dynamic bass, Bluetooth 5.0 support with AAC audio codec for an enhanced audio experience. The main highlight of the earbuds is its low-latency gaming mode, which promises around 51 percent reduction in latency when gaming, thanks to the new R1 chip.

It also has dual microphones for better call quality and environmental noise cancellation. The headset has wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case.

The company is promising up to 17 hours of battery life with the case, which has wireless charging support with 10W Qi wireless charging pad in addition to USB Type-C charging. The company has revealed that it will soon sell 10W wireless charger separately.

Realme Buds Air Details

12mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

Dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

R1 chip for low-latency gaming mode

Weighs around 4.5 grams per headset

Case Dimensions: 51.3 × 45.3 x 25.3 mm

Case weight: 42.3 grams

3 hours of standalone playback, 17 hours with the case

USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 2 hours, 10W Qi wireless charging

The Realme Buds Air comes in Black, White and Yellow colors, is priced at ₹3,999 and will be available from Flipkart and Realme.com starting from today in limited number. Later, the sale will happen from December 23rd.