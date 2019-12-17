Xiaomi launches Mi Step Out Backpack in India for ₹249

Xiaomi has just added a new product to its lifestyle offerings in the Indian market. The company has today launched Mi Step Out Backpack, for a price of ₹249. It is now available for purchase in India through Mi.com in four color options — Black, Dark Blue, Royal Blue and Red.

It is built out of 600D polyester fabric with water-repellent multi-coating that would protect its contents in a light shower. The backpack offers 12 liters of total storage and comes with 2 zipper pockets that the company says can house notebooks, gym gear, travel essentials and more.

The Mi Step Out Backpack has contra zippers, reflective pullers and adjustable shoulder straps. It is also fairly lightweight, weighing just 220 grams.

The launch of this new backpack comes months after the company launched the more high-end Mi Business Casual Backpack in the country. That product comes with many more features, including a much larger storage capacity of 21 liters. It also comes with an IPX4 rating for all-weather protection.

Diversifying its offerings in the Indian market from just smartphones, Xiaomi has been launching a slew of products. In recent times, the Chinese brand has launched Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi Truck Builder, Mi Water TDS Tester and more.