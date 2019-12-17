As expected, Realme has today launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market — Realme X2. This is the same smartphone that the company had promised to launch in India a couple of months ago as Realme XT 730G.

Most of the specifications of the phone remains same as the Realme XT launched in India in September this year. The major difference is in terms of chipset, which has now been upgraded to Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection with Goodix 3.0 technology for increased sensitivity.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. The smartphone is offered in three variants based — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

The highlight of the smartphone is the camera, having a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The primary lens is accompanied by an 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and another 2 MP sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with ColorOS 7 that now comes with Dark Mode. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

The Realme X2 comes in three color options — Pearl Green, Pearl White, and Pearl Blue. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹16,999, 6 GB RAM variant at ₹18,999 while the 8 GB RAM model costs ₹19,999. The device will go on sale from 20th December in India.

Realme X2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x

6/8 GB LPPDDR4x Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD Operating System: ColorOS 7 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 7 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size

64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beautification

16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beautification Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0 Colors: Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green

Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green Battery: 4000 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging

