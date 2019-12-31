Alleged specs and pricing of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro leaked online
Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship smartphones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are said to be one of the first ones to come powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Even though the launch is still a few months away, its specs and pricing details have leaked online.
Here’s the alleged specifications of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones.
Mi 10 Specifications (Leaked)
- Display: 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- RAM: Up to 12GB RAM
- Storage: Up to 256GB storage
- Rear Camera: Sony IMX686 primary + 20 MP ultrawide + 12 MP telephoto + 5MP macro camera with 30x digital zoom capability
- Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging
The phone will reportedly come in three storage options — 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB. The pricing of the same has been blurred out in the leaked image.
Mi 10 Pro Specifications (Leaked)
The leaker also showed off the specifications for the Mi 10 Pro, which is rumoured to come with the following specs, based on the leak:
- Chipset: Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- Rear Camera: 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP quad rear camera
- RAM: 12GB RAM
- Storage: Up to 512GB storage
- Battery: 4500mAh battery with 66W fast charging and 40W fast wireless charging
This one will come in three variants and the pricing for the same have also leaked online. Details are listed below.
- 12 GB + 128 GB: 3,799 yuan (~38,000)
- 12 GB + 256 GB: 4,099 yuan (~41,000)
- 12 GB + 512 GB: 4,499 yuan (~45,000)
While the leak reportedly comes from a trusted source, we advise you to take this all this information with a pinch of salt. We expect more information about the Mi 10 series smartphones from Xiaomi to surface online as the launch nears.