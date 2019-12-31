Realme will now promote apps and links in ColorOS 6

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has today announced that the company has added a new ‘content recommendation’ feature to ColorOS 6 phones, wherein it will promote apps and links.

The company will highlight the apps and links in the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page after installing new apps. The company added that this move will help ‘maintain a healthy and sustainable business model.’

While the company has introduced this new feature to increase its monetisation efforts, it also says that the users can disable it with just a single click. The announcement made by the company confirms that all Realme phones with ColorOS 6 will receive such recommendation updates that will promote apps and commercial links.

The company, however, asserts that these recommendations will appear only in two places – the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page. Realme says it will ensure proper rules and regulations are in place to safeguard users’ privacy and content.

Users who don’t wish to see these commercial links and promoted apps, can shut the feature off by going to Settings > Additional Settings > Content Recommendations.