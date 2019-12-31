Xiaomi Watch Color specifications leaked ahead of its launch

Yesterday, Xiaomi confirmed that it will be launching its Xiaomi Watch Color in the Chinese market on 3rd January. While the posters of the watch showcased the design, the specifications of the smartwatch still remains under the wrap.

However, thanks to the new leaks, we now know what the device packs. The leak has revealed that the Xiaomi Watch Color will come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The device, which has model number XMWT06, supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE standard, alongside GPS, Glonass, and NFC.

The report adds that the smartwatch will be compatible with phones running Android 4.4 KitKat or a higher version. It is tipped to be powered by a 420 mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The leaked images of the Mi Watch Color’s retail package also reveal 5ATM water resistance and will come packed with heart rate and swim-tracking features.

Further, the Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi Watch Color will come preloaded with 10 professional sports modes for fitness tracking, and they will rely on custom sports algorithms. The company will also be offering bands in a multitude of colours and material choices.

The Xiaomi Watch Color will also come with a wide catalogue of watch faces for customisation. More details about the product is expected to be revealed on 3rd January where the device will go on sale in the company’s home market China.

Source