Xiaomi Watch Color confirmed to launch in China on 3rd January

Xiaomi seems to be heavily focusing on the smartwatch segment. The company, which recently launched its Mi Watch has today announced a new Xiaomi Watch Color. The new smartwatch is a part of the company’s Mi ecosystem.

While the company has not revealed much about this product, the poster shared by the company confirms that it features a circular display and has option for different types of colorful strap suitable for all events.

The poster claims that it offers 1540 customizable color combinations, and the image also mentions “long battery life”. It also seems to be waterproof, according to the teaser images. However, as mentioned, the company has not yet shared its specifications.

As per the reports, the device is similar to the Amazfit GTR smartwatch from Huami, a company that makes smart wearable products and is backed by Xiaomi. If that is true, then this new Xiaomi Watch Color could come with a 1.39-inch in size with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

Even though the company has not revealed specifications and features of the Xiaomi Watch Color, the company has confirmed that it will be available for purchase in China from 3rd January 2020. We expect to know more about this device at the same date.

