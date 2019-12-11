Huami Amazfit GTR: Hands-on and First Impressions

A few months back, Xiaomi backed company Huami launched the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India at the price tag of Rs.10,999. The watch runs on the Amazfit OS and comes in two variants – 47mm and 42mm. We got our hands-on with the 47mm Amazfit GTR and here are our first impressions. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Huami Amazfit GTR Specifications

Model: A1902

A1902 Display: 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi

1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi Operating System : Amazfit OS

: Amazfit OS Battery: 410 mAh

410 mAh Sensors: BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air-pressure sensor, Capacity sensor, Ambient light sensor

BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air-pressure sensor, Capacity sensor, Ambient light sensor Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Dimensions: 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm

47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm Weight: 48 grams

48 grams Price: ₹10,999

Talking about the Design, the Huami Amazfit GTR looks amazing and surely gives you that premium feel. The 47mm watch comes in three variants- Aluminum alloy, Stainless Steel and Titanium and we got the Stainless Steel variant to play around with. The watch comes with a replaceable brown leather strap and features a round dial on the front.

The dial comes with two buttons – Power and Function and both give a nice feel when you press them. The power button can be used as an unlocking button too as pressing it lights up the display, on the other hand, the Function button gives quick access to sports and other functions like Weather and Music. You can set up the function which you want to use with the quick access function button.

Moving on to the Display, the Amazfit GTR flaunts a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi along with Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. It comes with support for Always-on Display and it’s really bright which means that you won’t face any problems while using the watch outdoors. The Stainless steel variant of the watch weighs approximately 48 grams whereas the other two variants are lighter and weigh less when compared to this one.

Coming to the features, the watch runs on the Amazfit OS that we have seen on previous smartwatch releases by Amazfit and comes with 12 Sports Modes like Walking, Cycling, Water Swimming and more. The watch is 5ATM Water Resistant which means that you can take it to a depth of 50m and the watch won’t face any problems.

It comes with a heart rate sensor which is really accurate and gives you the correct heart rate. The step tracking and the GPS also works well and we haven’t faced any issues with it till now. The Amazfit GTR comes with support for additional watch faces and has a lot of inbuilt watch faces in the Amazfit app. If you don’t like the watch faces that come with the Amazfit app you can also install third-party apps like AmazFaces which comes with hundreds of additional watch faces. The watch faces in the AmazFaces app also include watch faces inspired by some luxury brands like Tag Heuer, Rolex, Panerai, Audemars Piguet and more.

The Amazfit GTR also allows you to control your music directly from the watch which means that you can play your favorite songs without picking up your smartphone. It also shows you Notifications but it is to be noted that they can’t be replied from the watch. Sometimes the Emoji’s aren’t shown on the watch and that might be a bummer for some people out there.

When it comes to the Sensors the Amazfit GTR comes with a BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, a 6-axis acceleration sensor, a 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, an Air-pressure sensor, a Capacity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Scrolling from the top of the smartwatch gives you access to the quick settings which include lock, brightness, and flashlight whereas scrolling from the bottom of the watch gives takes you to the main menu. Turning on Flashlight doesn’t turn on Flashlight on your phone instead it turns the watch into a glowing white screen which can be used as a flashlight.

The smartwatch is powered by a 410 mAh Battery which easily lasts up to 14/15 days with regular usage. It comes with a Magnetic “snap-on” USB Charger and takes like 2 hours for a full charge. The Amazfit GTR starts at Rs.9999 for the 42mm model and goes up to Rs.10,999 for the 47mm variant. You can buy the watch from Flipkart or click on the link given below.