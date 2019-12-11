Oppo to launch Enco Free true wireless earphones on 26th December

Oppo has today confirmed that its next-gen flagship smartphones Oppo Reno 3 series will get launched in China on 26th December. Now, the company has also confirmed that at the same event, it will launch the company’s first true wireless earphones.

Oppo has shared images of the upcoming Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds. The images also reveal that the product will get launched in three color options — Pink, White, and Black.

Apart from this, the company has not revealed anything about the upcoming earphones. However, the poster does reveal the design of the earphones as well as its case, showcasing the design which seems very similar to the Apple AirPods.

While the company has not revealed much details about the product, we expect it to offer active noise cancellation and longer lasting battery life given that those features seem to be the USP of the company’s Enco lineup of audio products.

Meanwhile, Oppo-backed Realme, which has already established its presence in the Indian market, is also set to launch its first TWS Earphones named Realme Buds Air in India on 17th December. As we recently reported, the Buds Air are expected to be priced around ₹4,999 in India and could go on sale via Realme.com and Flipkart.