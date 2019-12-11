Vivo X30 to come with 64 MP primary sensor and 32 MP portrait sensor

Vivo X30, the company’s first smartphone to come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 chipset, is all set to go official on 16th December. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed more details about the phone’s camera sensors.

It has now been confirmed that the device will come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor in the quad-camera setup. Earlier, it was teased that the phone will have a dedicated portrait mode that could replicate the result of professional shots with a 50 mm lens.

Now, reports indicate that the phone will do it with a 32 MP snapper. It will also come with an ultra-wide-angle camera of 8 MP and another 13 MP sensor. The whole camera setup of the smartphone will have OIS and EIS.

The company has confirmed that the phone will come with support for 60x digital zoom, thanks to the “super telephoto” periscope camera. The render of the phone shared shows punch-hole display with the cut-out in the top-right corner.

It is said that this upcoming budget 5G smartphone from Vivo will come in Sweet Red and Coral colors as well as White and Black variants. Earlier, the company was going to launch a new JoviOS but apparently the plan has been dropped and will now unveil a new version of FunTouch OS along with this Vivo X30 smartphone in China.

Source 1, Source 2