Realme Buds Air launching on 17th December; company offers ₹400 discount coupon

Realme had teased the launch of its upcoming true wireless earphones for a couple of times. Recently, it was confirmed that the product will be launched in the Indian market on 17th December, along with the Realme XT 730G smartphone.

Now, the company has officially revealed the name of its true wireless earphones — Realme Buds Air. This is in line with the company’s other audio products in India. The wired earphones are simply called Realme Buds while the Bluetooth ones are called Realme Buds Wireless.

Ahead of the launch of Realme Buds Air, the company has launched a new campaign under which it is offering ₹400 discount code from today, i.e. from 9th December till 16th December. So when you place an order for the same, you will be able the redeem that discount coupon.

The company has announced that during the event period, every customer who purchases Realme X2 Pro, XT, 5Pro, X, or X Master Edition will get a ₹400 off coupon for Realme Buds Air. However, they need to fill in their contact number in the Notify tab.

After the successful input of the contact number, user needs to share the activity link after which they will get a ₹400 discount coupon. The company has also clarified that each account has only one chance to participate in this activity.

The company has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air come packed with 12mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, option to connect the headset once you open the case, one-touch activation for Google Assistant, music and calls controls with touch, and more.