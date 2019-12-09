Huawei’s HarmonyOS is coming to smartphones in 2020

In a recent conference by Huawei, the company’s president Wang Chenglu revealed that starting next year, HarmonyOS will finally be making its long-awaited way to the smartphones. While making this announcement, he emphasised that HarmonyOS won’t be replacing Android OS.

He has confirmed that Android is still the company’s preferred choice of mobile operating system and will remain as the basis for most of the company’s devices in future as well. While earlier it was reported that HarmonyOS will initially be limited to China, it has now been clarified that that the system will be marketed internationally.

It has also been officially announced that HarmonyOS would officially be fully open source for the public by August next year, which makes sense considering Huawei is currently the center of national security debate in the west.

It will be interesting to see if HarmonyOS makes an appearance on Huawei’s flagship devices, or will it be relegated to a lineup of devices. Samsung’s Tizen made appearance on mobile devices, but it was only on the company’s Z-series devices.

According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei’s HarmonyOS is expected to surpass Linux by the end of 2020 and become the fifth most popular smart digital terminal operating system.

