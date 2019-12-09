Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, 8 GB RAM and quad rear cameras goes official in India for ₹22,990

After launching the Vivo V17 Pro smartphone in India, the Chinese company has today launched the standard variant in the lineup, dubbed as Vivo V17, as the company had promised.

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. The 2.5D curved glass screen offers 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 256 GB.

Coming to the camera setup, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back which consists of 48 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash. It also features an 8 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP sensor for portrait with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP sensor for macro with f/2.4 aperture .

On the front side, the device is equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 9.2 on top and is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support.

The Vivo V17 comes in Glacier Ice White and Midnight Black color options, for a price of ₹22,990. It is now up for pre-orders in India and will go on sale from 17th December. The company is also offering Vivo XE710 earphones worth ₹1,999 for free in the box.

Vivo V17 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 800 nits brightness under sunlight, Schott Xensation UP glass protection CPU: 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash + 8 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP for macro with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS, 6P lens, Dual LED flash + 8 MP 120° ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP for portrait with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP for macro with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4500 mAh with 18W Dual-Engine Fast charging

Pricing and Availability