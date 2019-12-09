WhatsApp has now introduced Call Waiting feature for Android users

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that WhatsApp has introduced call waiting feature for its iOS users. Now, the company has added the same call waiting facility to its Android app. So, when you are already talking to a WhatsApp user, you will now get to know whether any other WhatsApp user is also trying to call you at the same time.

Earlier, when somebody would try to call you on WhatsApp while you were already talking, they would hear it ring, but, no one would answer. The call would then get disconnected and you would see a “Missed Call” later on.

With this new feature, you will get an alert in the middle of the call as well as an option to disconnect the existing call and talk with the new caller. You also get an option to choose to ignore the new caller. There is no call hold facility, so you will need to either disconnect the call or keep talking when you get a new incoming call alert.

Call waiting feature is now available in v2.19.352 stable and above of WhatsApp, and v2.19.128 (APK Mirror) of WhatsApp Business.

The change-log for this new version also highlights the Group Privacy Settings and different themes for the app, including Dark Mode.