WhatsApp for iPhone introduces support for Call Waiting feature

WhatsApp for iOS is now rolling out a new update to the users of Apple iPhone which brings several new features. The stable update is now available for all users on the App Store with version number 2.19.120.

As for the features, this new WhatsApp update carries support for call waiting, which can be very helpful when the recipient is on another voice call. It also comes with a redesigned chat screen. Further, the app has also introduced support for Braille keyboard.

It’s noteworthy that the new features are currently available for the users of iPhones only and there’s no word about the availability of such features on WhatsApp for Android.

The Call Waiting feature allows users to receive a WhatsApp call while they are on another call. This will allow them to decide whether to accept the new call or continue with the existing one. Currently, users are not notified who’s next in line when they are in the middle of a call. The caller gets to know that the receiver is ‘on another call’.

The new screen design that makes it “easier for users to quickly scan their messages” and ability to send messages directly from Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode. The changelog released by the company also highlights the Group Privacy Settings, which the company has started rolling out last month for both Android and iOS users.