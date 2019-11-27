Honor Magic Watch 2 powered by Kirin A1 chipset goes official with 14-day battery life

Along with the Honor V30 series smartphones, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has also launched its new smartwatch — Honor Magic Watch 2. The smartwatch is made of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes — 42mm and 46mm.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor Magic 2 42mm model features a smaller 1.2-inch circular display (390 x 390 pixels) while the 46mm model gets a relatively larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the company’s recently launched Kirin A1 chipset. It packs 4 GB of internal storage of which around 2 GB can be used by the user to store music.

The smartwatch has GPS, 15 fitness modes and a virtual pace-setter that helps users keep up with their target time. There is heart rate monitor, sleep schedule and stress tracker as well. It can also calculate the SWOLF score – which is the sum of the number of strokes and seconds you needed to swim one length of the pool.

Thanks to the Kirin A1 chipset, the device connects via Bluetooth 5.1 and is claimed to be a functional from even 150 meters away. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 9.0 and above. The Honor Magic Watch 2 is powered by a 455 mAh battery that promises to offer around 14 days of battery life.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in two color options — Black and Brown. It is priced at 1,099 yuan (~₹11,175) for the 42mm model with silicone band while the 42mm leather band model costs 1,399 yuan (~₹14,225).

On the other hand, the 46mm silicone band version costs 1,199 yuan (~₹12,185) and the leather version of the same costs 1,399 yuan (~₹14,225). The device will go on sale in China from 12th December.