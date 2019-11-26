Android Apps

Google Play Pass adds another 37 apps and games to its catalogue

By Jeet

A couple of months ago, soon after Apple started rolling out its mobile gaming subscription service named Apple Arcade, Google launched its own similar service — Google Play Pass.

The subscription offers games as well as apps unlike Apple Arcade which only offer games. When the service was launched, the company had a catalogue of over 350 apps. Now, the company has added 37 more apps and games to the list.

google-play-pass

Newly added apps in the list:

  • Podcast Republic
  • Weather Kitty
  • Word Search
  • Money Manager Expense & Budget
  • ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
  • Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music
  • Diaro – Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
  • Quotes Creator
  • Pixel Art: Color by Number

Newly added games to the list:

  • Cytus II
  • Sally’s Law
  • Traffix
  • Gem Miner 2
  • HEX
  • Pics 2 Words
  • Tempest: Pirate Action
  • My Very Hungry Caterpillar
  • Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1
  • Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
  • Cut the Rope
  • Cut the Rope 2
  • Cut the Rope: Time Travel
  • Infinity Loop
  • Little Panda Fireman
  • Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles
  • Power Girls Super City – Superhero Salon & Pets
  • Little Panda’s Jewel Adventure
  • Decipher: The Brain Game
  • What’s inside the box?
  • StoryToys Rapunzel
  • Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles
  • Jigsaw Puzzles
  • Dumb Ways to Die 2
  • Jurassic World – Dinosaurs
  • Animal Puzzles for Kids
  • King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
  • Drive Simulator

Currently, Google is offering a 10-day free trial of the service before the users decide to buy a subscription and after that, the company will be charging $4.99 per month.