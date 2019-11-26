Google Play Pass adds another 37 apps and games to its catalogue
A couple of months ago, soon after Apple started rolling out its mobile gaming subscription service named Apple Arcade, Google launched its own similar service — Google Play Pass.
The subscription offers games as well as apps unlike Apple Arcade which only offer games. When the service was launched, the company had a catalogue of over 350 apps. Now, the company has added 37 more apps and games to the list.
Newly added apps in the list:
- Podcast Republic
- Weather Kitty
- Word Search
- Money Manager Expense & Budget
- ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
- Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music
- Diaro – Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
- Quotes Creator
- Pixel Art: Color by Number
Newly added games to the list:
- Cytus II
- Sally’s Law
- Traffix
- Gem Miner 2
- HEX
- Pics 2 Words
- Tempest: Pirate Action
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1
- Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
- Cut the Rope
- Cut the Rope 2
- Cut the Rope: Time Travel
- Infinity Loop
- Little Panda Fireman
- Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles
- Power Girls Super City – Superhero Salon & Pets
- Little Panda’s Jewel Adventure
- Decipher: The Brain Game
- What’s inside the box?
- StoryToys Rapunzel
- Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles
- Jigsaw Puzzles
- Dumb Ways to Die 2
- Jurassic World – Dinosaurs
- Animal Puzzles for Kids
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
- Drive Simulator
Currently, Google is offering a 10-day free trial of the service before the users decide to buy a subscription and after that, the company will be charging $4.99 per month.