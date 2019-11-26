As promised, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has today launched the Honor V30 series of smartphones in its home country China. The Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro are the first phones to arrive with support for 5G connectivity.

The Honor V30 and V30 Pro 5G features dual punch-hole display with 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor of the phone can be found on the right edge embedded in the power button.

The devices are powered by the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with Balong 5000 modem for 5G connectivity. As for the cameras, the V30 and V30 Pro feature Matrix Camera technology for systemic imaging technology framework through software and hardware collaboration.

The V30 Pro is equipped with a laser autofocus and LED flash enabled triple camera system on its back. It includes Sony IMX600 RYYB 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture as main lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel cine lens with f/2.2 aperture with 109-degree field-of-view.

On the other hand, the V30 has Sony IMX600 RYYB 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel superwide lens. Both the smartphones are coupled with 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras for capturing 105-degree wider selfie shots.

Connectivity options on the device include dual-band GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. The phones are loaded with Magic UI 3.0 based Android 10 operating system. The V30 is powered by 4200 mAh battery with 40W rapid charging while the V30 Pro packs 4100 mAh battery with 40W fast charging, 27W superfast wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

Pricing and Availability

Honor V30 5G



6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,299 Yuan (~$468)

8 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage – 3,699 Yuan (~$526)

Honor V30 Pro 5G



8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – 3,899 Yuan (~$554)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – 4,199 Yuan (~$597)

The Honor V30 smartphone will go on sale in China from 5th December while the V30 Pro 5G will be available for purchase from 12th December. The series comes in multiple color options — Charm Starfish Blue, Dawn Orange, Magic Night Star River and Icelandic Fantasy.