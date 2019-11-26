Vivo X30 smartphone to come with 60x super zoom support

Vivo has confirmed that the company will be launching a new smartphone in December this year, dubbed as Vivo X30. The phone will be the first from the company to come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 chipset.

Today, Vivo has shared a new teaser video through its Weibo account which reveals that the Vivo X30 will arrive with support for 60x super zoom feature. It indicates that the feature will be able to see things that are not easily visible to the naked eye. It appears that the smartphone will be able to capture clear shots even after achieving 60x zoom.

The Vivo X30 could be offering 60x digital zoom just like the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom phone that was announced in April this year. Like the OPPO phone, the Vivo X30 could be equipped with a periscope lens, as we revealed in the previous post.

The teasers of the Vivo X30 series that have been released so far state that it will allow users to take advantage of professional photography experience.

Previous reports have indicated that the Vivo X30 could be coming with a 6.5-inch AMOLED whereas the X30 Pro could be featuring a 6.89-inch AMOLED display. Both the phones are expected to comes with a screen having 90Hz refresh rate.

As said, the Exynos 980 5G SoC will be fueling the smartphones. As for the memory configuration, the X30 may come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage while the X30 Pro could be coming with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Coming to the camera configuration, it is being said that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras. On the front side, the device could come with a 32-megapixel snapper.

On the other hand, the X30 Pro could be coming with 60-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel quad camera setup and a frontal shooter of 32-megapixel. Both the smartphones are expected to come powered by 4500 mAh battery but the Pro variant will have support for 44W fast charging technology.