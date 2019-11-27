Mobile Phones / Tablets

TECNO Spark Power launched in India; features Helio P22 SoC, 4 GB RAM and triple rear cameras

By Jeet

TECNO, the smartphone brand which is known for launching budget smartphones in the Indian market, has now launched yet another device in the country — TECNO Spark Power.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.35-inch HD+ dot notch display with 1548 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Tecno-Spark-Power

It also comes with a microSD card slot which allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. As for the camera setup, the phone has a triple-camera configuration on the back, which consists of a 13 MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device comes with a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own HiOS 5.5 custom user interface on top. The device is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery but the company has not mentioned fast charing technology.

The TECNO Spark Power comes in two color options — Dawn Blue and Alphenglow Gold. The phone is priced at ₹8,499 and will go on sale through Flipkart starting from December 1st.

TECNO Spark Power Specifications

  • Display: 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
  • CPU: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762)
  • GPU: 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB internal storage; expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD
  • OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens
  • Front Camera: 13 MP front-facing camera
  • Others: Fingerprint Sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
  • Colors: Dawn Blue and Alphenglow Gold
  • Battery: 6000 mAh

Pricing and Availability

  • Price: ₹8,499
  • Availability: From 1st December via Flipkart.