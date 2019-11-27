TECNO, the smartphone brand which is known for launching budget smartphones in the Indian market, has now launched yet another device in the country — TECNO Spark Power.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.35-inch HD+ dot notch display with 1548 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It also comes with a microSD card slot which allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. As for the camera setup, the phone has a triple-camera configuration on the back, which consists of a 13 MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device comes with a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own HiOS 5.5 custom user interface on top. The device is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery but the company has not mentioned fast charing technology.

The TECNO Spark Power comes in two color options — Dawn Blue and Alphenglow Gold. The phone is priced at ₹8,499 and will go on sale through Flipkart starting from December 1st.

TECNO Spark Power Specifications

Display: 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Pricing and Availability