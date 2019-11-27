Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus renders leak shows penta camera setup

Samsung is currently working on its next-generation Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus. The company is expected to launch the same in February next year, in line with the previous launches.

Now, renders of the bigger variant in the lineup — Galaxy S11 Plus have leaked online which shows the smartphone’s design from all the angles and reveals the larger rear camera module that will house a penta-camera setup.

The image shows that the camera module will house five camera sensors and 2 tiny sensors. The report claims that the module may include a laser autofocus sensor. If past rumours are to be believed, the primary camera in the penta camera setup will be a 108MP Samsung sensor with 5x optical zoom.

Further, the Galaxy S11 Plus is said to come with a 6.9-inch display and will likely feature a Dynamic AMOLED panel having QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We see a circular cutout on the top centre of the display to house a single selfie camera, similar to the cutout on the Galaxy Note 10.

The report also adds that the Galaxy S11 Plus will measure 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm and will feature a Type-C port and speakers on the bottom of the frame. Some reports hint that the phone could go official on 11th February, weeks ahead of the usual pre-MWC event that Samsung hosts.

