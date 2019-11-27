Vivo Z5i goes official in China; packs SD675 SoC, 8 GB RAM and triple rear cameras

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has been launching new smartphones under its budget and mid-range Z-series. Today, the company has launched yet another smartphone — Vivo Z5i.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) TFT LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC.

It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the camera configuration, it features a triple camera setup at the back which consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone also has a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

On the front side, it features a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9.2 custom user interface on top and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Z5i comes in two color options — Glazed Black and Onion Blue colors and the phones is priced at 1,798 yuan (~₹18,270). It will be available to purchase in China from tomorrow.

Vivo Z5i Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio CPU: 2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform

2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 612 GPU

Adreno 612 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB storage, expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD

128 GB storage, expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD OS: Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 16 MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, 8 MP 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and Micro USB port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and Micro USB port Colors: Glazed Black and Onion Blue

Glazed Black and Onion Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability