Wynk Music becomes India’s leading music streaming platform

India’s online music streaming platform is currently over-crowded with lots of service providers including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, Hungama, among others.

Wynk Music, the music streaming platform from Bharti Airtel, is now reportedly the leading platform in the Indian market based on Daily Active Users (DAU). It is said that this performance metric is driven massively by regional music streaming seeing a surge.

It reports that some some languages have registered over 150 percent increase and are popular even outside their home state. However, Wynk Music’s biggest categories continue to be Bollywood and International music.

But the company has seen huge growth in its regional languages, of about 75 percent in total. Wynk Music currently offers music in 14 Indian languages and regional songs now account for 26 percent of the company’s overall 3 billion plus monthly streams on the app.

Commenting on Wynk becoming the #1 music streaming service, Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “The team is focused on building the most personalised music experience for our customers. Wynk’s deep catalogue of songs combined with a holistic understanding of our customer’s preferences allows us to build an incredible product. We aim to invest disproportionately for further expand regional content library and work with local artists to bring them to the online world of music.”

The growth of music streaming platforms in India can be attributed to the increasing smartphone usage in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns and rural areas as well as more accessible internet data. More and more people are discovering entertainment services and music streaming with Wynk has become the more popular amongst others.