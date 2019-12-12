Huawei P40 could feature punch-holeHDR-capable AMOLED display

Huawei P40 series is going to be the Chinese giant’s upcoming 2020 flagship and as per the reports, the lineup could get launched early next year. While we are yet to hear anything official about the smartphone, an alleged set of the phone’s display specifications has surfaced online.

As per the leak, the upcoming Huawei P40 will feature 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with an ‘Advanced Horizontal Display’ and claims that it will sport a pill-shaped cut-out for multiple selfie cameras. It is said that the resolution will be of Full-HD+ or 2K with DCI-P3 and HDR support.

Now, coming to the Huawei P40 Lite, it is being suggested that the Huawei Nova 6 SE launched last week, will be launched as the Huawei P40 Lite in other markets next year. If this is true, the Huawei P40 Lite will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, Kirin 810 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, a 48-megapixel main rear camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4200 mAh battery.

However, there’s a possibility that the company could tweak some of the phone’s specifications for the re-branded version in the International market.

Since the Huawei P30 lineup was launched in March this year, we are expecting the P40 series to go official in the same month next year. We should be getting more information about this upcoming flagship lineup as the launch nears.

