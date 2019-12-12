Microsoft Your Phone App lets Android users make calls from PC

Microsoft’s Your Phone app has now received support for a new feature — calling. The feature was tested for a few months by Windows Insider members, and it has now rolled out to the general public.

This new feature will allow users to make and receive calls on their PCs using the Your Phone app. Compatible users should be able to dial a number to make a call, check call history, and seamlessly transfer calls between the PC and phone.

The users will be able make calls using the in-app dialler and by accessing the contact list. If they do not wish to answer the call, users can simply decline these phone calls via the PC and even send a custom text when declining.

The phone call history will also be accessible via the PC, and just like the phone, clicking on a recent call will auto populate the number within the dialer screen. Users can also transfer calls between PC to phone seamlessly.

To get this feature working, there are some requirements laid out by the company. The smartphone should be running Android 7 Nougat or above and have Your Phone app installed, which is available in the Google Play Store. Also, the Windows 10 PC needs to have Bluetooth support.