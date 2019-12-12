Oppo Reno 3 will feature 360-degree surround antenna

Oppo Reno 3 series smartphones are all set to go official in China later this month. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has been revealing key features and specifications of the device.

In a similar move, Oppo’s VP Shen Yiren has today revealed that the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone will come with a 360-degree surround antenna design. This is to ensure that the device offers optimal connectivity regardless of how you hold the phone.

Further, it is said that the phone will also intelligently switch between 4G and 5G connections, depending on what you’re doing, the internal temperature and battery consumption.

It has been confirmed that the Reno 3 is a 5G smartphone. It has been confirmed that the Chinese company will launch two models at the launch event on 26th December — Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. While the standard model is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000, the Pro model will pack Snapdragon 765 chipset.

The company has also revealed that the phone will measure only 7.7mm in thickness even though the company is promoting the phone’s battery life. Thanks to the leaks and official teasers, almost all of the key features of the upcoming Reno 3 lineup are already known.

To know more about the smartphones, including memory variants, color options, pricing, and availability details, we’ll have to wait a couple of weeks more for the official launch event to take place.

