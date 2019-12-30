Huami confirmed to launch Amazfit Bip S smartwatch at CES 2020

Huami, a wearable devices making company backed by Xiaomi, has announced that the company will be launching a new smartwatch named Amazfit Bip S at CES 2020 next month.

This will be the third smartwatch in the BIP lineup from the brand after it launched Amazift Bip and Bip Lite. Apart from the lack of GPS In Lite model, both of them are almost same. So, it will be interesting to see how this upcoming Bip S differs from these two.

Over the past week, the company has teased several features related to a new smartwatch, which includes ‘ultra-lightweight’ smartwatch with an ‘ultra-long battery life’. The company has also promised that it would be a ‘renewed version of the Amazfit Bip’.

It will be interesting to see if this new Bip S incorporates some of the new activity-tracking features that are lacking on the original model. However, the design of the upcoming device is expected to be the same as its predecessor.

It has a square dial with curved corners and there is a round button on the right side. It is also being speculated that the smartwatch might retain its 22mm strap-size but may offer new color options.

Along with this Amazfit Bip S, the company has also confirmed that it will be launching Amazfit TWS Earbuds which will come with features like heart rate monitoring, sound insulation, and noise reduction. The company has also promised a new product category for the event which is said to have been designed for “sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing a new kind of sports and lifestyle, helping users challenge themselves and push the limits.”