Oppo F15 smartphone is coming to India in January 2020

Oppo is all set to launch the successor of the Oppo F11 smartphone in the Indian market. The next-generation Oppo F-series smartphone is teased to get launched in India in January 2020.

While the company has not yet revealed the exact launch date, the video teaser shared by the company reveals some of the key features of the upcoming device.

The teaser shows that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch on top of the display. It also confirmed that the device will be featuring a quad-camera setup on the back.

In terms of design, the upcoming Oppo F15 smartphone looks very similar to the Oppo A91 smartphone that was launched in China last week. The Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90.7 screen-to-body ratio and is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM.

As for the camera setup, it comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel cameras. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper. It comes powered by a 4000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

While the launch date of the Oppo F15 in India has not been confirmed by the company, we expect that Oppo will reveal it in the coming days or weeks. Stay tuned!

Source