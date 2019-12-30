Realme X50 5G full specs and pricing leaked ahead of its launch

Realme X50 5G, the Oppo-backed company’s first 5G smartphone, is confirmed to get launched in the Chinese market on 7th January. So far, the company has teased several of the phone’s features and specifications through posters on social media.

Now, weeks ahead of the phone’s official launch, full specifications of the smartphone as well as its pricing details have leaked online. However, take this with a pinch of salt given that the leaked information may not be true and could be just based on the rumors surrounding the smartphone.

The leak claims that the Realme X50 5G will come with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display made by JDI and the screen will support Full HD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The front and rear sides of the phone are said to be equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 panels for protection.

The company has revealed that the phone is equipped with a dual punch-hole on the screen. The leaked sheet reveals that the puch-hole cut-out hoses two camera sensors — a 32-megapixel primary snapper and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper.

On the back side, the smartphone is said to have a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary shooter, an ultra-wide lens of 8-megapixel, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel super macro lens.

Under the hood, the device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery that carries support for 30W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the device includes 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual frequency GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also features a side-facing fingerprint reader and is said to come with P2i coating.

As for the pricing, the leak claims that the 6 GB + 128 GB model will cost 2,199 Yuan (~$315) while the 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB variants will be priced at 2,499 Yuan (~$358) and 2,799 Yuan (~$401) respectively. The information about the phone’s availability is not yet known.

