Realme X50 5G has side-mounted fingerprint sensor; Polar color option confirmed

Realme X50 5G, the Oppo-backed company’s first 5G smartphone, has already been confirmed by the company. The brand has even teased most of the phone’s features and specifications ahead of its official announcement.

Now, ahead of its launch of 7th January in China, the company has shared a new render of the smartphone which confirms that the phone will be available in “Polar” color option. Revealing more about this color, the company says that the color is inspired from snow and ice.

The render also confirms that the device will come with a vertical quad-camera setup on the back, positioned at the top-left corner. While the company is expected to come in different color options, this could be the trademark color for the device.

In another image shared by the company, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This means that the company may have settled for an IPS LCD panel on the Realme X50 which will allow it to sell the 5G-ready Realme at a cheaper price in the market.

Recently, the company revealed that the Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. The company has also showcased the phone’s cooling solution and prior to that, it had confirmed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G and will feature a punch-hole display.

It has also been revealed that the Realme X50 5G will come powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same chipset that powers the Redmi K30 5G and the recently launched Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphones.

As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front side, it will have a 32 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup.