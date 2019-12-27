Vivo S1 Pro India pricing details leaked ahead of its launch next month

We recently reported that the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone is all set to get launched in the Indian market in mid-January. It is said that the smartphone will come with tweaked specifications in India.

Now, ahead of the launch, the upcoming device’s pricing details have also leaked. Reports indicate that the Vivo S1 Pro will be priced at ₹19,990 for the 8 GB RAM And 128 GB storage variant. The company is also expected to launch a 6 GB RAM model of the phone.

The Indian version of the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to be the same as the one recently launched in the Philippines. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras instead of pop-up selfie camera design and triple camera setup compared to the Chinese model.

The device features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and ultra-slim bezels. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

The phone packs up to 8 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the camera, the device has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP (f/1.78) primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP snapper.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. A 3700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support fuels the handset.

Source