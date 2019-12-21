Vivo S1 Pro smartphone to launch in India in mid-January

Vivo S1 Pro, the smartphone which was made official in the company’s home market China in May this year, will reportedly make its debut in the Indian market next year. As per the report, the S1 Pro will launch in India in mid-January but the exact date is not yet known.

As the name itself suggests, the Vivo S1 Pro is an upgraded variant of the Vivo S1 smartphone which was launched in August this year. Since the S1 Pro has already been launched in China, we know the phones’ specifications.

The device features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and ultra-slim bezels. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

The phone packs up to 8 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the camera, the device has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP (f/1.78) primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP snapper.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. A 3700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support fuels the handset.

