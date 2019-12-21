A new POCO smartphone will be launched in 2020

Last year, Xiaomi announced its new sub-brand POCO aka Pocophone and launched its first smartphone — POCO F1 which became talk of the town thanks to its price-promotion proposition. It packed some features that were unheard in the price segment, be it the latest and greatest flagship processor from Qualcomm, or the liquid cooling.

However, the company has not yet launched its successor and the launch of Redmi K20 Pro as well as the departure of POCO’s executives from the company sparked reports that the company seems to have shelved this POCO brand.

You will hear more from POCO in 2020 ♥️ — Alvin Tse #MiFan (@atytse) December 21, 2019

Although Alvin Tse, Global head of Pocophone has left the brand and transitioned to other role in Xiaomi, in a reply to users asking about Poco F2, Alvin said that the users will hear more from POCO in 2020 which confirms that we will see new POCO smartphone/s next year.

He has only hinted that the POCO F2 could get launched in 2020 but has not revealed any more details related to this. We hope the company reveals more details about the launch in the coming months.

Source