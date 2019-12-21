Airtel has started testing Wi-Fi Calling service in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore

Earlier this month, Airtel officially rolled out its Voice over Wi-Fi service starting from Delhi NCR, which the company has named “Wi-Fi Calling”. Now, the company has announced that it has started testing it in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Similar to the launch of service in Delhi NCR, the company said that it will work only through Airtel Broadband network. However, reports indicate that the service worked for use on iPhone, OnePlus devices and K20 Pro even when it was connected to other networks.

The service is displayed as Airtel WiFi on iPhone, VoWiFi on OnePlus and there is a WiFi symbol with a phone receiver on the top.

Thanks to the Wi-Fi Calling service from Airtel, users can make VoWi-Fi calls in compatible handsets, which offers improved indoor coverage, faster connectivity and crystal clear conversations as if you are next to each other.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Compatible Phones

Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Xiaomi: POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s

How to use Airtel Wi-Fi Calling