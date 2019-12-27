Samsung is all set to unveil NEON ‘Artificial Human’ at CES 2020

Back in the year 2017, South Korean giant Samsung had launched its Bixby voice assistant which made its way to the company’s smartphones. The Bixby voice assistant from Samsung is positioned to compete with Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa among others.

Now, it seems that Samsung is ready to take its game to the next level in order get an edge over its competitors. The company has confirmed that it will be unveiling Project ‘NEON’ at CES 2020 that will kick-off next month in Las Vegas.

The company has also set up a dedicated website for the upcoming NEON but as of now, the website doesn’t reveal much details except from showcasing its logo. The company has also confirmed that it won’t be about BIXBY and will be a completely different project.

Its noteworthy that Samsung is calling NEON as ‘Artificial Human’ and claims that it is much more than a virtual voice assistant. Samsung might be aiming to use artificial intelligence to replicate the emotions of humans and much more.

NEON is being developed at Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (STAR Labs) and will be officially unveiled at CES 2020 which is scheduled from 7th January to 10th January 2020. To know more about this project, we’ll have to wait for the official unveiling.