Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds launched in China; goes on sale from 31st December

As promised, along with the Oppo Reno 3 series smartphones, China-based Oppo also launched its first true-wireless earbuds — Oppo Enco Free. The company says that it is the world’s first true wireless headset that uses ultra dynamic speakers with dual magnetic circuit design used in high-end audio devices.

It is also claimed to be the industry’s first to use aluminum-magnesium-titanium composite diaphragm, which makes treble clear. They use 13.4mm drivers which promises to offer dynamic bass.

The earbuds have low-latency as low as 120ms and comes with dual microphones with beaming forming tech and AI for better call quality with AI noise reduction. It also supports touch controls for volume and music control.

You can slide a finger on the left earbud to adjust the volume while the right earbud is for switching between tracks. The company has also confirmed that it will ship the earbuds with three silicone tips of different sizes, so users can switch to the one that provides the best fit.

It also features wear detection, so it pauses and resumes playback when you take it out or put it back in your ear and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity and is also IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and splashes. The company is promising up to 25 hours of battery life with the case and 5 hours standalone and has USB Type-C charging.

The Oppo Enco Free comes in Black, White and Pink colors for a price of 699 yuan (~ ₹7,135) and will go on sale in China starting from December 31st.