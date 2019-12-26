How to Watermark Multiple Photos at Once [Guide]

We all love to post our photos and stuff on various social media websites and we love it when they receive a good response. However, whenever a photo that has no watermark goes up online it’s chance of getting plagiarised increases therefore it is important to add a watermark in every picture you upload. Whether it’s a meme or a photograph you clicked, adding a watermark will decrease the chances of your content from being stolen. Hence, in this guide, we are going to show you how to Watermark multiple photos at once without using any software. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to Watermark multiple photos at once:

Before we get started, it is to be noted that no additional software is required to this and we are going do this on a service named WaterMarquee. WaterMarquee is an easy to use online tool that allows you to watermark multiple photos at once. To use WaterMarquee all you have to do is:

1) Open WaterMarquee and click on “Start Watermarking Now” to begin with the process.

2) Click on the “Select Photos to Watermark” and add up to 5 photos that you want to watermark. The free version of WaterMarquee allows up to 5 photos at once but you can get the Pro version to go unlimited. You can also directly drag and drop your photos if you don’t want to browse them.

3) Once you’ve added your main images, add your logo by clicking on “Add Logo” in the bottom.

4) Once the Logo is added you can adjust the position and change the opacity. You can also Unlink the logo and by doing that the changes you make in the primary image won’t affect the other images that are chosen by you.

5) That’s all. Once done just save them all or click on “Save as a ZIP” to download them in a ZIP file.

That’s all for this guide. For more guides like this, make sure you check out our ‘Guides‘ section.